Illustration. Amos Biderman

Gideon Levy Took a DNA Test and Found Out the Truth About His Ancestors' Link to Israel

How one instance of spitting by me led to the conclusion that I can’t be anti-Semitic

By
comments Print Subscribe now

It started with me spitting. After all the saliva I d absorbed from others in the past (and which I surely deserved) once in the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, once on the city s beach and at least once on the...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1