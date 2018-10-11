Issachar “Yiska” Shadmi, right, following his trial. From the documentary series "Tkuma: Israel's First 50 Years."

General's Final Confession Links 1956 Massacre to Israel's Secret Plan to Expel Arabs

'Yiska' Shadmi, the highest IDF officer tried for the Kafr Qasem massacre, admitted before his death that his trial was staged to protect military and political elites. Historian Adam Raz believes that behind the horrific 1956 event was a secret plan to transfer Israel's Arabs

In mid-July, a strange performance played out in the Military Court of Appeals at the Kirya, the defense establishment’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. The judge, an Israel Defense Forces general, called Meretz MK...

