For the Druze in the Golan Heights, the Syrian Civil War Opened a New Door to Israel

A recently unveiled statue perched on a plinth under the towering Mount Hermon holds a secret. When approached from the side facing Israel, the single eye on Aiman Halabi’s artwork is firmly shut. But when seen from a second angle, facing toward Syria, the eye is wide open. Any passerby would likely see both profiles in a single day, and this Janus-like sculpture perfectly encapsulates the predicament among the Druze community of Majdal Shams and four smaller “Syrian” villages in the Israeli Golan Heights.

Open gallery view Aiman Halabi's statue in Majdal Shams, with one eye on Syria. Credit: Wayl Shaer

The artwork also presents a stark contrast to the Druze-majority town’s other main centerpiece, which commemorates the local uprising against French colonialism in the 1920s. The Syrian flag still appears on the monument’s outstretched bronze sword from time to time, and it was at this site in 1981 that the Druze first held a public burning of the mandatory Israeli ID cards – a defiant and ultimately successful rejection of the annexation law of that same year.

Open gallery view The monument commemorating a Druze rebellion against French colonialism in the 1920s. Credit: Jonathan Shamir

Syria’s civil war, however, has ushered in a sea change and blurred the horizon for those who saw their future in Syria. On the 10-year anniversary of the war’s beginning, the protracted conflict has left as many as 600,000 Syrians dead and 12 million displaced. The situation is no better for those who stayed behind: The World Food Program warned last month that up to 60 percent of the populace is at risk of hunger, bread is rationed and power is unreliable, and President Bashar Assad’s violent, authoritarian rule persists, propped up by overseas powers.

Wael Tarabieh, a 53-year-old local artist who also works at the town’s Al-Marsad human rights center, admits that after the disintegration of the social fabric of Syria, consciously or unconsciously the local Druze population doubts it will ever return to Syrian rule

Israel, he argues, has capitalized on this new reality. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s diplomatic pushes finally saw then-U.S. President Donald Trump recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan in 2019, while the Jewish population has jumped by a third over the past decade. According to data gathered by Al-Marsad, Jews now account for about half of the mountainous region’s 54,000 population.

Roadblock to Damascus

As the fledgling protests in Daraa metastasized into full-scale national collapse in 2011, the connections between the Golan Heights and Syria followed suit. And though the politics of the civil war divided members of the Golan’s Druze community, they both shared the same fate: to be completely isolated from their motherland.

The Druze community, a historic offshoot of Islam with its own set of cultural and religious traditions, has historically pledged its loyalty to the ruling power. But while Druze in the Galilee region to the south have been a loyal minority who serve in the Israel Defense Forces and are part-and-parcel of Israeli society, the Druze on the Golan historically looked eastward.

In the past, free tuition and monthly stipends from the Syrian government lured thousands of Druze to study in Syria. However, after the war began, enrolment ground to a halt. Hundreds or even thousands of Golan Druze had graduated from Syrian universities, but those who were studying at Damascus University when the war broke out transferred to universities in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Roaa Khater, who was director of the Education Department in the Druze village of Mas’ade for most of the past decade, says the civil war has had a “significant” impact on the identity of the younger generation.

The local education system was always run in accordance with the Israeli Education Ministry’s Druze and Circassian syllabus, but the standard of Hebrew “could not serve them academically,” she says. Khater took the decision to establish additional Hebrew classes for youngsters in Mas’ade to help prepare them for university studies in Israel, she notes, “because we had no other choice.”

In the immediate years following the start of the war, the numbers of students from the Golan Heights studying in Israeli universities spiked and many then opted to work in Israel, she says.

The government, meanwhile, increased investment in the area, with a multimillion-shekel plan between 2014 and 2017 for the development of Druze regional councils, which she believes pulled the community toward Israel.

Open gallery view A displaced family marking Ramadan in the ruins of their old home in Idlib province last year. Credit: AAREF WATAD / AFP

The younger generation, in particular, has different priorities, she says. “The Druze in the Golan Heights experience security and prosperity: quality of life, education, employment. At the end of the day, this is what’s really important to them – and this is what they find in Israel.”

The war also impacted the community’s economy. Druze farmers used to export their apples to Syria, with the trade peaking at 18,000 tons annually in 2013, but that’s since ground to a painful halt. The practice – essentially trading with an enemy state – was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross as a humanitarian mission. Assad’s continued support of the apple industry also managed to harvest support from some local farmers, but the situation swiftly became untenable.

“We used to transport large quantities of apples to Syria for farmers in the Golan until 2013. We stopped doing it after the civil war broke out and the situation in Syria meant it was no longer possible,” an ICRC spokesman told Haaretz. “We had a large family links program for Druze families spread between the Golan Heights and Syria, including for weddings, pilgrimages and students. This has mostly stopped as the Quneitra crossing point is now closed,” he adds.

Detached from their motherland, many Druze have had to orientate themselves to their erstwhile “enemy.” One man in his thirties, Majdi, doesn’t state a preference, but describes the dramatic transformation over the last decade as hostility has turned to begrudging acquiescence.

The local community used to know everyone who took Israeli citizenship, and these people would be ostracized, he recounts. When you encountered them at weddings, funerals or in the streets, they would be shunned.

The situation is different today, however. “It’s much more normal,” he says: 20.6 percent of the Syrian communities in the Golan Heights held an Israeli passport in March 2018, according to data from Israel’s Interior Ministry acquired by Al-Marsad, and the rate of applications for citizenship spiked since the onset of the war. The younger generation, in particular, knows Syria only from stories but Israel from experience. Given all of this, the social stigma is slowly dissipating.

Open gallery view A view of Majdal Shams. Credit: Jonathan Shamir

No more fence-sitting

Not everybody in the community has been resistant or even reluctant to embrace Israel. Khater, for one, decided to take Israeli citizenship. “Either you adapt to the reality, or you continue to feel sorry for yourself,” she says, adding: “If I want to be part of Israeli society, I need to be proud of my nationality.”

Reclining in his chair in his Majdal Shams office plastered with certificates, lawyer Kifah Johary, 36, is another Druze who took citizenship. “I cannot tell myself I’m not Israeli,” he says, adding that he never regretted his decision in 2013.

Open gallery view Kifah Johary at his office in Majdal Shams. Credit: Jonathan Shamir

Johary is quick to boast that he is the only person in town with a picture of Shimon Peres hanging on his wall. When he met the then-president, he believed that politics was a corrupt game. Peres told him that “to change something, you need to get involved and change from within.”

This brief encounter shaped his approach to politics: Johary was part of a group of Druze lawyers who petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court to hold municipal elections in the Golan, which eventually took place in 2018. He ran but was forced to withdraw due to what he calls “social pressure.”

The election led to mass opposition and protests over what the Druze community viewed as an imposition of Israeli sovereignty on their territory. But while barely 2 percent voted, Johary expresses satisfaction. “The train is out of the station,” he says.

Johary recalls a sit-down with a group of nine friends prior to the civil war, in which he told everyone to place a piece of paper in a hat to state if they would rather be under Israeli or Syrian rule: seven preferred Israel and just two opted for Syria, he says. “Only a minority would speak publicly, but the silent majority wants to stay.

“There’s no doubt that events in Syria have accelerated the process,” he adds, deadpan.

Johary’s wholehearted embrace of Israel is still a minority position, but the phenomenon he describes is visible below the surface. In private conversations with half a dozen people in their twenties and thirties, a new reality becomes evident: some will marry Druze from the Galilee area, and therefore their children will have an Israeli ID – why resist any longer? Israel bars noncitizens from certain university scholarships – why pay more money? The younger generation – like everywhere in the world – has a thirst for travel. Instead of applying for a visa for each trip with a laissez-passer, why not just apply for an Israeli passport?

The crow calling

Despite the reverberations in neighboring Druze communities, the Jewish population of the Golan seem largely unperturbed – both by living in a territory most of the international community still regards as occupied land and living cheek-by-jowl to a brutal civil war.

About half an hour south of Majdal Shams, the coffee shop in the Ein Zivan kibbutz is straight out of Tel Aviv: hipsters with flowers in their hair, crumbling croissants oozing with pistachio cream and a woman reclining in her car seat, a joint jutting from her lips. There is one key difference with Tel Aviv over than the legal status: just over a mile northeast is the Syrian border city of Quneitra, which was struck by the Israeli air force just days earlier. The waitress, however, says she barely noticed. “We try to ignore it,” she shrugs.

Outside Trump Heights (Ramat Trump), a man in a construction vehicle is initially guarded when approached by Haaretz. Etai, from neighboring Sha’al, soon opens up about why, despite the threat at several intervals in the last 50 years that the land would be returned to Syria, people would choose to live here. There is a long silence, punctuated by a crow’s call. “Because of that – because of the crow,” he says finally. “How many vehicles have passed through here since we started having this conversation? The quality of life here is much better.”

Open gallery view The entrance to Ramat Trump in the Golan Heights. Credit: Jonathan Shamir

Merom Golan is home to 86-year-old Yehuda Harel, the founder of the area’s first kibbutz and a former lawmaker. The kibbutz was set up mere weeks after Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War of June 1967, in order to ensure Israel wouldn’t relinquish the territory, Harel tells Haaretz.

From the perspective of international law, there is no difference between the Jewish population in Merom Golan and the West Bank, but using the word “settler” to describe a Jew in the Golan Heights would sound like a gross misnomer to most Israelis. Harel points to a concerted campaign to win the hearts and minds of Israelis – the “branding” of the Golan with its nature trails and its vineyards – and contrasts the mostly secular settlement with what he perceived as “religious fanaticism” in the West Bank.

His wife Tzipora interrupts him to sum up the situation: “We came with ideology, but it’s not about that anymore. It’s about the atmosphere.”

Yehuda Harel concedes that there was “a real chance” of the Golan returning to Syrian control under the governments of Yitzhak Rabin and Peres. Harel, a close confidant of Rabin, said he always “acted against it,” but notes that the situation is totally different now.

Dr. Nir Boms, a research fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University and leading Israeli expert on Syria, concurs. Today, he says, “No one in the Israeli establishment is seriously thinking about returning the Golan Heights to Syria.” Besides, other regional geopolitical developments have been pivotal to changing Israel’s calculations. “You can’t talk about the Golan without Iran and Hezbollah,” Boms adds.

Resigned to Israel, but not as Israelis

The quiet confidence of the Israelis in the region remains a sharp contrast to the resigned inevitability that increasingly pervades the local Druze population. Last month, the Druze held an annual event to mark the 1981 protest against Israeli annexation, but sources say the numbers are dwindling each year. “Let’s just say that, lately, not as many people are going,” one person notes.

Open gallery view A Druze protest in Majdal Shams last month against the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights. Credit: Oded Balilty/AP

As the Druze increasingly turn to Israel, another critical question emerges: will the community become like the Galilee Druze or will they perhaps align with their other Arab neighbors? Will they be hanging photographs of Peres on their wall, or will a Palestinian flag replace the Syrian one?

Wayl Shaer, 31, says his experiences studying in Haifa have introduced him to Palestinian Israelis, who have helped shaped his identity. Though originally from Majdal Shams, he says he is now more familiar with Palestinian than Syrian culture. He is even one of the leaders of the Haifa chapter of a Palestinian group, Right to Movement, which uses running to highlight the basic human right to freedom of movement. He proudly displays a Palestinian flag in his bedroom.

The linguistic and cultural connection, as well as the enduring embers of pan-Arab solidarity, have seen this connection emerge in other spheres. Unmoored from their homeland, Golan Heights bands such as TootArd and Hawa Dafi play at venues in the West Bank and Palestinian music festivals. In the darkest days of the Syrian civil war, Wael Tarabieh’s cultural projects moved away from Syria and attempted to familiarize local students with Palestinian culture.

Open gallery view Wayl Shaer from the Right to Movement running group. Credit: Wayl Shaer

He also identifies what he sees as parallels between the two experiences under Israeli rule: Despite making up about half of the population in the Golan Heights, the Druze own just 4.8 percent of its land, Al-Marsad found, and face discrimination in access to resources such as water. “The occupation will always serve itself,” Tarabieh sighs.

Others try to stay away from national politics. “Palestinians are not different from us in many ways,” says Shefaa Abu Jabal, who identifies as Syrian but left the Golan because she “wanted to grow” and “move on” beyond the confines of her town. “It’s easier to express your joys and anger in your mother tongue,” she adds, but also expresses a strong affinity to people she has met since starting her high-tech job in Tel Aviv.

Shaer, however, concedes that these examples are probably outliers. “Identity is changing. In 20 years, everyone [in the Golan] will probably be Israeli,” he says.

On a visit to his family home in Majdal Shams, the house is brimming with siblings and their children. Shaer introduces Haaretz and other guests to his 4-year-old nephew, Ward, who is initially bashful but eventually proudly presents us with the biscuits he just baked with his grandmother. After heaping praise on him, this international delegation is introduced to the boy: she is Russian, he is French, and this man is from England.

His young eyes are unmoved. We ask him where he is from. The boy stutters for a long time as the group awaits his answer: “Majdal Shams,” he says eventually, and heads back into the warmth of the house.

“He’ll also probably be Israeli in the future,” Shaer sighs. “But I’ll try to teach him otherwise.”