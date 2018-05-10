Young Samaritan worshippers resting during a Passover ceremony at Mount Gerizim, May 6, 2018. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP

Not Muslim, Not Jewish: Ancient Community in the West Bank Feels Increasingly Israeli

For the 800 Samaritans split between Mount Gerizim in the West Bank and a suburb of Tel Aviv, the younger generation is increasingly being drawn to the Israeli way of life, sparking tensions and fears

By and
comments Print Subscribe now

As Jacov climbs into his white van, he notices the small blue and white Israel flags fluttering from the windows. “I’ll take these off at Ariel Junction,” he smiles. From there, his journey will take him on a...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1