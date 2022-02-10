Dozens Died at Israeli Construction Sites Last Year. These Are Their Stories

“When I learned to be a worksite manager, I went to the contractor and told him we need good harnesses and helmets,” Wasim Nujeidat said. “He said I’m a nag, and he’ll find someone else instead of me. That worried me. I also have a living to make.”

His uncle Fuaz was killed in a work accident in November, at the age of 67. His brother was killed in another. He and many of his colleagues live in fear of a similar fate.

Wednesday night they attended a memorial in Jerusalem for the 71 people who died in workplace accidents in Israel last year. The event was overshadowed by the deaths that very morning of Ghazi Abu Sabitan and Ahmad Al-Siyad, who fell from a height of 42 stories at a Tel Aviv construction site.

Plastic helmets with memorial candles inside were placed around the hall at Jerusalem’s Hamiffal cultural center. Work gloves hung from the stage as part of an installation by Chana Cromer called “Hovering over the Abyss.”

Open gallery view Gloves of workers who died at construction sites. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ariel Shwartz of the Maaglei Tzedek organization, which organizes the annual memorial, said its goal was “to put a face on the people who pay the price for our policies.” Group members regularly visit construction sites to protest workers’ deaths there.

Dozens attended Wednesday’s event and railed against the authorities’ failure to address the causes that have led to so many deaths.

“I just want to protect my family,” said Nujeidat’s sister Misa Suleiman. “This has to end.” She and another sibling both spoke from the stage about their uncle and urged people to prevent the next death.

Open gallery view Misa Suleiman speaking at the memorial service. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“The workers in black bags built the country,” said Kamel Jabarin, a resident of Jerusalem’s Shoafat neighborhood who is active in the organization Kulna Jerusalem. “All the buildings, the development, is thanks to them. They work for all of us.

“Before you buy a house, you have to look at whom the construction company is, see how many workers were killed at the site,” he added. “Nobody wants to live in a home with people’s blood in its foundations.”

Jabarin noted that the problem particularly affects the Arab community. According to Safe Work Israel, an organization that seeks to prevent work accidents, 26 of the 71 people killed last year were Israeli Arabs and 19 were from the Palestinian Authority.

“Among us, the fathers go to work in construction so their children will be able to study,” he said. “If the children don’t have a matriculation certificate or attend university, they’ll go to work in construction or cleaning.”

Michal Zandani, whose father was killed when he fell off the roof of an Ashkelon factory last July, sang songs she wrote in his memory and also gave a speech. “I’m the daughter of Zecharia Zandani, who was killed six months, 25 days and almost 13 hours ago,” she said. “But who’s counting? Just me, my mother, Moran, Hadas and Ruth.”

“Everything becomes fragile when your father goes to work and doesn’t come home,” she added. “The house becomes unbearable. He hung a pair of pants in the closet and my mother hasn’t been able to move it to this day. She moved to another apartment. … Only a few months later did I start getting angry, to realize that it could have been avoided.”

Eirad Ben Gal, a choreographer and activist in the battle against construction-site accidents in his hometown of Sderot, presented a dance work titled “They won’t live in the homes they built.”

Open gallery view Eirad Ben Gal presenting his dance. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“Working with the body manages to concretize the pain,” he said. “It overcomes the difficulty of conveying emotion through words or numbers. Art is a tool for change. It provides a platform for the invisible people.”

But Hadas Tagari, Safe Work Israel’s executive director, sounded discouraged. “It’s hard not to think about whether there’s any chance of success,” she said. “Right now, no steps have been taken and no promises have been made. It’s hard not to despair these days, but we haven’t given up.”