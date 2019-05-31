Camels near the Reading power station in Tel Aviv, in 1946. Zoltan Kruger/GPO

Did Zionist Leaders Actually Aspire Toward a Jewish State?

Israel’s efforts to block Palestinian independence may lie in a historic aversion of the Zionist movement to the nation-state model

By Arie Dubnov and Itamar Ben-Ami
The future Palestine must be founded, legally speaking, as a bi-national state Every land that has an ethnic minority, of even the smallest kind, would need, after all, according to our deeply held views,...

