'Collect the Guns': Arab Israeli Hometown of ISIS Terrorists Pleads for Help

Jews who grew up in the Diaspora may remember a time when, after hearing about a tragedy – an assassination, say, or a financial pyramid scheme that robbed its victims of their savings – their parents would anxiously wonder aloud whether the perpetrator was a Jew. It’s not that they were indifferent to the victims. But centuries of persecution had left Jews around the world hardwired to anticipate the implications of being blamed collectively for crimes carried out by their coreligionists.

Is that what it feels like to be an Arab citizen of Israel in the aftermath of a terror attack? That’s what I wondered after speaking with residents of Umm al-Fahm this month, following a spate of terror attacks in four Israeli cities.

In the case of the March 27 shooting spree in the north-central coastal city of Hadera, in which two members of the Border Police were killed, both of the murderers hailed from Umm al-Fahm (some 25 kilometers, or 15 miles, to the northeast).

The killers, who were both shot dead on the scene, were cousins Ibrahim Aghbaria, 31, and Ayman Aghbaria, 27. They were already on the authorities’ radar: Ibrahim had spent 18 months in prison in Israel after being arrested and deported from Turkey in 2016 for attempting to join ISIS in Syria, while Ayman had been arrested in Israel the following year for illegal possession of weapons.

Umm al-Fahm is known for being an especially devout city – and for many Jewish Israelis, devout Muslims can be a source of suspicion, if not fear. It doesn’t help that the city is the hometown of Sheikh Raed Salah, the firebrand founder of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, which Israel banned in 2015, charging that it was encouraging violence.

Open gallery view Muslim worshippers praying in a mosque in Umm al-Fahm. Credit: Rami Shllush

Over the years, a number of Islamist terrorists have emerged from this city of some 70,000 citizens. In 2017, three gunmen who killed two Border Policemen on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, before they themselves were shot dead, were from Umm al-Fahm. When their bodies were brought to burial in their hometown, they were accompanied by thousands of mourners, which many Israelis interpreted as support for their crimes.

In the case of last month’s Hadera attack, Umm al-Fahm city hall was quick to condemn it. A message released the following morning by the mayor, Dr. Samir Mahamid, expressed unconditional condolences to the families of the murder victims and to those who had been wounded. “This act is far from our values as a society,” he wrote, adding that he had instructed local schools to “talk [with students] about the event and its seriousness.”

But the mayor’s message took a hit two days later when the municipality’s Facebook page posted a message, also signed by Mahamid, expressing condolences to the families of the two killers. That post disappeared within an hour, but not before it had turned into the outrage du jour: Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, of the right-wing Yamina party, stated that she had ordered the city to take down the post and of her intention to “continue to show zero tolerance to support for terror on social media and in general.”

Open gallery view Umm al-Fahm Mayor Dr. Samir Mahamid. Credit: Fadi Amun

That evening, during a live interview with Kan Broadcasting’s TV news, a clearly shaken Mahamid explained that whenever a resident dies, the municipality automatically posts a condolence message. The former school principal said that although he hadn’t personally signed off on this particular communique, as the city’s chief executive he took responsibility for it and thus intended to resign.

In a parting swipe at Shaked, he noted that he would inform the Interior Ministry of his decision, though not her personally, “since the minister doesn’t speak with Arab council heads.” (Shaked quickly denied the charge.) Within hours, in response to public pressure, Mahamid walked back his resignation.

Umm al-Fahm has a diverse populace, incorporating a wide range of political and religious opinions. On the subject of terror attacks, though, over and over I heard that “the vast majority,” or “95 percent,” or even “all,” of the town’s residents disapprove of murder of any kind.

At the same time, that opinion is so obvious to the residents that they are a little sick of being expected to repeat it each time such a tragedy occurs. According to Anas Mhana, a 31-year-old accountant from the city, Umm al-Fahm is “not a place where people are always going around wanting to kill Jews.” Or, as Aysha Agbarya, a 32-year-old journalist and social activist, puts it, “Two guys who apparently underwent brainwashing did something terrible. A crime. But now, it’s as if the entire population is accused of that same crime.”

Open gallery view Anas Mhana.

Ramadan nights

The Green Tapestry organization aims to promote tourism in the Wadi Ara region – an agriculturally rich valley containing some 20 Arab towns and cities, of which Umm al-Fahm is the unofficial capital, and 10 Jewish communities. The tours produce revenues, of course, but no less important is their cross-cultural value: they offer Jews the opportunity to visit Arab localities for something other than cheap auto repairs.

One of the group’s most successful offerings in recent years has been its walking and eating tours during the festive hours following the conclusion of the daily Ramadan fast. In 2021, widespread Arab-Jewish violence brought the visits to a premature stop during the final week of Ramadan, and Green Tapestry was looking to make up for that this year, as the Passover vacation overlaps with Ramadan. Instead, says Tal Raz, the organization’s director, most of the groups that had registered in advance to participate in this year’s tours canceled after the Hadera attack.

Raz explains that last year, when Jewish participants pulled out, her impression was that they felt it wasn’t the right time to be socializing with Arabs. This year, she says, “it’s more a matter of fear.”

Open gallery view An Israeli police forensics expert placing crime scene numbers after the terror attack in Hadera last month. Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Raz doesn’t blame anyone for being apprehensive, but is clear that if her organization was concerned “that it was dangerous to take groups out, we wouldn’t have the tours.” The Arabs and Jews behind Green Tapestry are so committed to their mission, she says, they are determined to go ahead with this year’s tours even if only a handful of people sign up, and even if they operate at a loss.

Like everyone I spoke with in Umm al-Fahm, Agbarya – who is completing her doctorate in communications at the Hebrew University – stresses that there’s a connection between the crime wave that has plagued Israel’s Arab communities in recent years and the use of automatic weapons in some of the recent terror attacks.

Arab society in Israel is awash in illegal arms, but the police have only recently begun to confiscate them in earnest. Aghbaria says the move “is something we have been requesting for a decade. Last year, 30,000 people demonstrated in Umm al-Fahm [over several months] to demand this.”

I heard the same from Deputy Mayor Wajdi Jabarin when we spoke shortly after the Hadera attack. “There’s no excuse for [the attack], but for years we’ve said: ‘Collect the guns, because these weapons are also going to be directed at others, not just at the people of Umm al-Fahm.’ And no one wants to hear it. No one.”

Open gallery view Umm al-Fahm Deputy Mayor Wajdi Jabarin. Credit: David B. Green

When Jabarin’s colleague on the city council, architect Eyad Hag Farah, made a similar plea on Kan Bet public radio shortly after the Hadera killings, a skeptical host asked if he would be prepared to see the police undertake house-to-house searches for guns. “They can start at my home,” he responded.

Police neglect over the past two decades has gone beyond a lackluster effort to confiscate illegal weapons, though. The vacuum left by a general absence of police in Arab towns attracted crime syndicates, with problems like extortion and loan-sharking becoming endemic. Furthermore, says Farah, a general sense grew that anything goes: “People feel free to do as they please. It can be as simple as not stopping for traffic lights. There’s no enforcement – no law and no judge.” That’s another reason why private citizens have taken to arming themselves.

The tide seems to be turning, however. In recent years, personal security has become so precarious in Arab communities, including Umm al-Fahm, that there is a widespread feeling that more police and greater cooperation with them can only be beneficial. What’s unsettling, on the other hand, is the sight of heavily armed Border Police officers, who are trained to shoot terrorists, roaming the city’s streets.

Open gallery view Iyad Hag Farah

Gaps in the fence

Umm al-Fahm is situated flush against the West Bank separation barrier. The fence is “full of gaps,” says Farah, and so people pass unregulated between Israel and the West Bank. Some are Palestinians looking for work in Israel; others are merchants moving goods, which in some cases include weapons and drugs. “The Border Police,” he says, “are always next to my house and shooting. I feel it every day, especially in the early morning between 2 and 4 A.M.”

Farah’s home is in a new neighborhood, near the summit of Mount Iskander, which still lacks basic amenities such as a regular water and electricity supply and infrastructure for sewerage and the internet. That, he says, makes people feel like “not even second-class citizens, but third- or fourth-class.”

Open gallery view A view of Umm al-Fahm. A new neighborhood overlooking the city lacks basic amenities. Credit: Fadi Amun

Umm al-Fahm is in the heavily Arab region known as “the Triangle,” which politicians like Avigdor Lieberman and Benjamin Netanyahu have proposed, even if only declaratively, could be swapped for parts of the West Bank with large concentrations of settlers in any future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Farah: “These ideas led people here to feel alienated or not connected. From the beginning, the state had already canceled us and the region, labeling us as enemies. As ‘Arabs.’”

Agbarya expresses frustration that Jewish Israelis now associate the holy Muslim month of Ramadan with violence, when really it’s “a month of reflection, of spirituality and, actually, a very quiet month. But it’s being presented like: ‘You’re part of this people and it’s in your DNA to be violent,’” the journalist and social activist says.

Anas Mhana, the accountant, also decries what he calls the media’s tendency to depict Ramadan as a “month of blood.” He wants people to understand that Ramadan is “a month of peace, of tranquility, of concern for the poor and help to them.”

Last Thursday evening, a few days after my conversation with Mhana, a Palestinian from Jenin entered a busy bar in central Tel Aviv and began shooting at customers. Three people were killed and another 10 wounded.

On Friday, Mhana forwarded me a link to a Facebook post from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, praising the head of their ear-nose-and-throat surgical team, Dr. Nidal Mhana, for his work the previous night. A resident of Umm al-Fahm, Dr. Mhana had been driving his family home when, at 9:30 P.M., he received a call from the hospital requesting his help. “I dropped my family at home and dashed to Tel Aviv,” about an hour away, the hospital quoted him as saying. There, he and his colleagues performed surgery on two of the wounded, one of whom had arrived in critical condition.

The doctor is Anas Mhana’s older brother. “If you want to talk about Umm al-Fahm, write about him,” Anas requests. “That’s what represents us.”