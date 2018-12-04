Hundreds of Blood-red Shoes Placed in Tel Aviv to Protest Violence Against Women
The installation in Habima Square, which was inspired by Mexican artist Elina Chauvet, is part of a countrywide protest against domestic violence sparked by the murder of two teenage girls last week
About 200 pairs of shoes painted in a bold shade of red were placed on display early Tuesday morning on Habima Square in central Tel Aviv as part of the nationwide protest on Tuesday against violence toward...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1