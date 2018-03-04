At the Age of 29, Zubin Mehta’s Successor Takes the Baton
Lahav Shani is taking over the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra – and he promises to show Israelis the beauty in Wagner
In 2013, Prof. Arie Vardi, a pianist and conductor, heard a particularly exciting concert. It was the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s opening performance of the season, conducted by Lahav Shani, who had been...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1