Armageddon 101: The True History of the End of the World
Revelations associates Megiddo in northern Israel with the end of days, but as the struggle over Jerusalem threatens to bring the apocalypse closer, we may want to revisit that assumption
We use the word "Armageddon" to mean the end of the world, but where did the word come from? How did it become associated with the final catastrophe that will end humanity? This turns out to be a difficult...
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1