A Shocking Death Sparks Fierce Debate About Israel's Haredi Battalion

Serving in the Israeli army changed Yossi Levi’s life.

“In ultra-Orthodox society, there simply weren’t options for young men like me who weren’t cut out for yeshiva,” says Levi, who was born and raised in a Haredi home in Jerusalem.

“Were it not for the army, I would have ended up on the streets.”

Only a tiny fraction of draft-age ultra-Orthodox Israeli men serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Among those who do, a significant share, like Levi, enlist in Netzah Yehuda, a special combat battalion stationed in the West Bank comprised exclusively of soldiers who are ultra-Orthodox or who grew up in Haredi homes.

Levi, who enlisted in 2009, rose up the ranks to become the battalion’s chief operations officer. After completing his service, he attended university and became what he describes as a “productive member of society.”

“Before the army I was considered a complete failure, as I was a yeshiva dropout,” he recounts. “But during my service, I gained skills and took on responsibilities I could never have dreamed of beforehand. It was an empowering experience.”

Levi, 31, serves today as CEO of a nonprofit that assists Netzah Yehuda soldiers, many of whom have no family support, during their military service, and in their transition to civilian life. “We help find them jobs as well as brides,” he says.

A study undertaken several years ago by Asaf Malchi, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, found that Levi’s positive experience is widely shared among ultra-Orthodox men who serve in the IDF.

“You have to remember that the soldiers in Netzah Yehuda are not part of the Haredi mainstream,” he notes. “They tend to be yeshiva dropouts and youth at risk who come from the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society. The army provides them with a second chance. It teaches them discipline and responsibility, and in many cases provides them with a vocation.”

According to his study, nearly 90 percent of Netzah Yehuda veterans are now gainfully employed.

But just because Haredi men stand to benefit from military service doesn’t necessarily mean the army, or the country in general, benefits from their presence in an institution often billed the melting pot of Israeli society.

Indeed, Netzah Yehuda has come under growing scrutiny after members of the battalion were found culpable in last month’s tragic death of 78-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad. He had been detained by Netzah Yehuda troops at a temporary checkpoint set up in the West Bank for reasons that remain unclear. An initial military investigation found that the elderly man, who had a history of diabetes and heart problems, died after being handcuffed, gagged and forced to lie on his stomach in the cold. He did not receive medical assistance from the soldiers who were guarding him.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi accused the soldiers of “a grave moral lapse,” while President Isaac Herzog described their behavior as an “ethical failure” that “should serve as a warning light for us all.” The Biden administration, as well as several members of Congress, have demanded a further probe into the death of the U.S. citizen.

After the findings of the initial investigation were published, the army announced that the commander of the battalion would be reprimanded and two officers – the company and platoon commanders – would be dismissed.

A follow-up exposé, published by Haaretz military correspondent Yaniv Kubovich, found that the death of As’ad was not an isolated incident. He revealed it was the latest in a series of violent incidents involving Netzah Yehuda troops in recent years, often entailing excessive use of force and disregard for army protocol.

The battalion, his report concluded, effectively operates as an independent militia that takes its orders from West Bank settlers and ultra-Orthodox rabbis guided by political and religious agendas.

‘Difficult population’

Previously known as Nahal Haredi, Netzah Yehuda was established in 1999 as a special track for young ultra-Orthodox men not suited to the yeshiva world but whom the Haredi establishment was not willing to give up on entirely.

The idea was to create a dedicated battalion that would shield these young men from the temptations of the secular world and allot them special time for Torah study to help them maintain a foothold in the Haredi world.

It is the only remaining battalion in the IDF that is comprised exclusively of members of a single community and among the few where women are prohibited from setting foot.

Every year, about 1,200 soldiers enlist in Netzah Yehuda – a bare fraction of draft-age Haredi young men. They account for just over 40 percent of all ultra-Orthodox conscripts, the remainder spread out among different brigades and specialized noncombat programs that are more vocation-focused.

Netzah Yehuda’s recruits include a mix of yeshiva dropouts, young men who have fallen from the Haredi path (often referred to as “shababnikim”) and “hilltop youth” (religious-nationalist extremists known for setting up illegal outposts in the West Bank and often implicated in acts of violence against local Palestinians).

“We’re talking about an especially difficult population,” says Malchi.

Even if they are no longer strictly observant, he says, these young men bring with them attitudes that are prevalent in the Haredi world that serve to exacerbate already-existing tensions in the field.

Surveys conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute have shown time and again that, among Israeli Jews, the ultra-Orthodox hold the most racist views concerning Arabs, Malchi says. Haredi respondents are far more likely than other Jews, for example, to support killing wounded terrorists who no longer pose a threat, or to believe that Jews deserve extra rights.

Netzah Yehuda is part of the Kfir Brigade, and the rare example of a battalion where soldiers spend almost their entire service policing Palestinians in the occupied territories. In other battalions, the troops typically switch up every few months, training for war and performing operational activities along Israel’s borders and in the West Bank.

Even under the best of circumstances, the daily friction between soldiers and civilians living in an area under occupation can be a recipe for trouble. When those soldiers embrace extreme right-wing views and have a history of disciplinary problems, it can be a recipe for disaster.

‘Troubled backgrounds’

So long as they continue learning in yeshivas, most draft-age ultra-Orthodox men are exempt from Israel’s compulsory military service. This exemption has become one of the most divisive issues in Israeli society.

The ultra-Orthodox, who account for about 12 percent of the population, believe the best way for their young men to serve the Jewish people is to learn in yeshivas. They fear that the army might corrupt them by exposing them to the temptations of the outside world and cause them to question their very rigid lifestyle.

Under an arrangement worked out in the early years of the state, the ultra-Orthodox – who then accounted for a much smaller share of the population – were given an exemption from military service so they could continue studying Torah. That exemption was supposed to be temporary and not meant to include hundreds of thousands of men, as it does today.

To date, most attempts to correct the situation have failed, as the Haredi parties in Israel, which oppose the draft, exercise a disproportionate amount of political power.

In the interest of equality and solidarity, most Israelis believe that young ultra-Orthodox men should be required to serve in the army. But given the experience of Netzah Yehuda, many are wondering whether there isn’t a better formula for accomplishing this goal.

Yagil Levy is an expert on military culture at the Open University of Israel. If it were up to him, he would dismantle Netzah Yehuda and spread its soldiers out among other brigades.

“The basic problem here is that you have this homogenous group of soldiers who come from very troubled backgrounds,” he says. “They’re extremely nationalistic and subject to the authority of rabbis – this places a severe limitation on the ability of their commanders to control them.”

But dismantling Netzah Yehuda would be a death sentence for Haredi draft efforts, warns battalion veteran Levi.

“If this track doesn’t exist, the ultra-Orthodox will stop enlisting,” he says. “I, for one, would never have dreamed of joining the army if I didn’t have this option – because my family and community wouldn’t have agreed, and it would have forced me to cut my ties with them.”

Levy, a political sociologist and public policy professor, counters that by the time they join the army, most of the soldiers in Netzah Yehuda are no longer ultra-Orthodox, in which case there is no need to maintain a special religious battalion for them, he says.

Following last month’s death of As’ad, the army said it planned to move the battalion out of the West Bank. Prof. Yedidia Stern, president of the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Policy Institute, believes this is a step in the right direction.

“Stationing soldiers who embrace an extremist ideology in a place where they can exercise that ideology is like putting a tank of gasoline next to a fire,” he says. “It would be much smarter to put them somewhere else, where they are not in constant friction with the local Palestinian population.”

Levi agrees. “We all know that the territories are the craziest place in the world,” the former Netzah Yehuda officer says. “These guys need to be moved around just like other soldiers, and I guarantee you that this will solve the problem.”

The Open University’s Levy is not convinced. “Maybe they’ll have fewer opportunities to mistreat Palestinians, but these are the type of kids who will find others to pick on – if it’s not Palestinians, then it will be the Bedouin in the Negev or asylum seekers on the borders,” he argues.

Centrist party Yesh Atid, which was founded a decade ago and is the largest party in the governing coalition, rose to popularity by focusing its initial campaigns on drafting the ultra-Orthodox. Ofer Shelah, who for many years served as party leader Yair Lapid’s second-in-command, does not believe Netzah Yehuda should be dismantled or moved out of the West Bank.

“There’s this belief that this is merely a problem of a few ‘bad apples,’ and if we just dismantle Netzah Yehuda, we will have solved it,” says Shelah, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University. “But the real problem is the nature of the army’s activities in the territories. We shouldn’t be surprised, therefore, when bad things like this happen.”

So long as compulsory military service exists in Israel, he says, there is no reason to exempt the ultra-Orthodox. And if the ultra-Orthodox are going to enlist, he believes their special needs must be accommodated. “If those special needs require them to have their own religious battalion, then so be it,” he says.

By spending almost their entire service in the territories, Shelah adds, the Netzah Yehuda troops free up other sections of the army to do the important work of training for war. In that way, they provide an important service to the military.

How, then, does he propose preventing further incidents of excess violence against Palestinians in the West Bank?

“Very simple,” he says. “I propose that we get out of the territories.”

Asked for comment, the IDF spokesman’s unit said the Military Police were conducting a follow-up investigation into the death of As’ad, and the Military Prosecutor’s Office would determine, based on those findings, whether further action was required.

“The IDF is sorry about the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad and will act to prevent further incidents in the future,” it said.