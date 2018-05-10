A Settler's Quixotic Battle Against Israeli Arms Exports to Murderous Regimes
Eli Yosef is daring to ask Israeli ministers a difficult question – very loudly, a moment before they start a speech. 'Jews absorbed hatred for 2,000 years. How can we arm evildoers?'
Last Passover, for the first time in his life, Eli Yosef, who is religiously observant, lives in the settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim and is active in Habayit Hayehudi, the party of the religious-Zionist movement,...
