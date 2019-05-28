A New Exhibit Reveals the Personal Life of Mike Brant, a Pop Superstar Gone Too Soon
A month after Israeli-French singer Mike Brant took his own life, his mother and brother flew to Paris to collect his belongings. What they managed to retrieve, after fighting sneaky managers, can now be seen at a new exhibition
In the summer of 1975, at the end of the 30-day mourning period for the Israeli pop singer Mike Brant, his mother Bronia and his younger brother Zvi flew to Paris. They wanted to bring Brant s belongings...
