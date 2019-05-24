Wissam al-Loulou and Muna Awad with the sheet that was wrapped around their unconscious daughter on her journey home. Khaled Azaiza

Gideon Levy A 5-year-old Gaza Girl, Dying All Alone

Aisha al-Loulou needed surgery to remove a brain tumor, and chemotherapy, in East Jerusalem. Israel wouldn't allow her parents to go with her

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Two months ago, Aisha al-Loulou, a 5-year-old girl from Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, fell ill. She complained of severe headaches and was unable to keep down almost anything she ate. Her parents took...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1