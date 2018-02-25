The cemetery at the Psagot settlement in the West Bank. Emil Salman

Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Buried on Private Palestinian Land, New Research Finds

Israeli NGO says many settlement cemeteries are purposely being built hundreds of meters from nearest homes. ‘Time for left-wing organizations to stop hounding settlers even after death,’ responds Yesha Council

By
Over 40 percent of the graves in West Bank settlements have been dug on privately owned Palestinian land, according to new research by a left-wing Israeli NGO.

