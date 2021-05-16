Why Israelis See Polish Culture as a Joke

What does Poland represent in Israeli culture? The question of “Polishness” comes up for discussion occasionally, and in almost every case, it’s presented in a mocking if not humiliating manner. The latest opportunity for locals to sneak in a joke about Polishness comes in connection with the new Polish television series “Sexify” (currently available on Netflix), a light comedy revolving around young Polish women who invent an app meant to improve orgasms.