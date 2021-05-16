Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Why Israelis See Polish Culture as a Joke

Many Israelis are of Polish origin. So where did the racist stereotypes come from?

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A scene from the TV series “Sexify.”
A scene from the TV series “Sexify.”Credit: נטפליקס
Ofri Ilany
Ofri Ilany
Ofri Ilany
Ofri Ilany

What does Poland represent in Israeli culture? The question of “Polishness” comes up for discussion occasionally, and in almost every case, it’s presented in a mocking if not humiliating manner. The latest opportunity for locals to sneak in a joke about Polishness comes in connection with the new Polish television series “Sexify” (currently available on Netflix), a light comedy revolving around young Polish women who invent an app meant to improve orgasms.