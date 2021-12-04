'It's a Bloodbath': When It Comes to Housing, Berlin Is Not the Haven Israelis Envision
Israelis who are living in the German capital and have survived the chaos of local and national attempts at rent reform reveal all
Matan Maslawi, Hagar Livneh and Daya Leibovich.Credit: Amir Levy, Hazel English, Yaara Peled
Yael Belkin
In September, some 20,000 people poured into the streets of Berlin for a protest march – from Alexanderplatz via the Brandenburg Gate, ending at the Victory Column. Anyone who saw the marchers could not have mistaken the source of their anger: Most of them were carrying posters that railed against the “insane cost of rent” in the city.
