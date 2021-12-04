Haaretz - back to home page
'It's a Bloodbath': When It Comes to Housing, Berlin Is Not the Haven Israelis Envision

Matan Maslawi, Hagar Livneh and Daya Leibovich.
Matan Maslawi, Hagar Livneh and Daya Leibovich.
Yael Belkin
Yael Belkin

In September, some 20,000 people poured into the streets of Berlin for a protest march – from Alexanderplatz via the Brandenburg Gate, ending at the Victory Column. Anyone who saw the marchers could not have mistaken the source of their anger: Most of them were carrying posters that railed against the “insane cost of rent” in the city.

