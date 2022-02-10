What It's Like to Be a Palestinian Guide at the Museum of the Jewish People

Meira, a guide at ANU – Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, leads a group of visitors around the museum’s upper floor. They pass by a guitar that belonged to Leonard Cohen and an embroidered collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She points out an interactive display devoted to recipes of different communities. Displayed in the children’s exhibition entitled “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People” are renderings by illustrator Yirmi Pinkus of something of a who’s who of the Jewish people: Freud, Kafka, Léon Blum, Gertrude Stein, Jonas Salk, Helena Rubinstein, Bob Dylan and dozens of others. Nearby are 52 portraits by artist and designer Lena Revenko, each representing a different Jewish community worldwide through one of its greatest sons or daughters. Here the visitor will find the Austrian confectioner Franz Sacher, the creator of the Sachertorte, the South African politician and anti-apartheid activist Helen Suzman and the iconic American baseball player Sandy Koufax, who declined to pitch the first game of the 1965 World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers because it fell on Yom Kippur.