‘We Proved We Have Power’: A Passover Lesson From Israel's Most Determined Demonstrator

I first met Amir Haskel on a chilly Friday afternoon in December 2019. He was standing alone at a traffic circle in his hometown of Yavneh, central Israel, carrying a sign that read: “Resign! Israel is more important! Netanyahu, go home!”

Some drivers would slow down to give him a thumbs-up. More often, though, others would roll down their windows and curse him, sometimes tossing an empty soda can in his direction for good measure.