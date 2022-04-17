‘We Proved We Have Power’: A Passover Lesson From Israel's Most Determined Demonstrator
Amir Haskel spent almost 10 months camped outside the prime minister’s residence protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu. The 68-year-old retired general is prepared to do it all again if the Likud leader returns to power
Amir Haskel. “People have the power to bring about change when they act together.”Credit: Ilan Assayag
I first met Amir Haskel on a chilly Friday afternoon in December 2019. He was standing alone at a traffic circle in his hometown of Yavneh, central Israel, carrying a sign that read: “Resign! Israel is more important! Netanyahu, go home!”
Some drivers would slow down to give him a thumbs-up. More often, though, others would roll down their windows and curse him, sometimes tossing an empty soda can in his direction for good measure.
