Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

‘We Proved We Have Power’: A Passover Lesson From Israel's Most Determined Demonstrator

Amir Haskel spent almost 10 months camped outside the prime minister’s residence protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu. The 68-year-old retired general is prepared to do it all again if the Likud leader returns to power

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Go to comments
Amir Haskel. “What we proved, I think beyond anything else, is that people have the power to bring about change when they act together.”
Amir Haskel. “People have the power to bring about change when they act together.”Credit: Ilan Assayag
Judy Maltz
Judy Maltz

Comments