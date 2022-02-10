Haaretz - back to home page
Violent Israeli Settlers Are Starting to Resemble the KKK

Masked settlers throw rocks at Tapuach Junction, 2013.
Masked settlers throw rocks at Tapuach Junction, 2013.Credit: AP
Michael Sfard
At the end of June 2018, Yousef Azzeh, a Palestinian from the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron, went out for his daily training session. Azzeh, who was 22 at the time, was considered one of the promising soccer players in Palestine and had even played on the national youth team. In international matches, he wore the number 18 on his jersey.

