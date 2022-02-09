Lies, Violence and Far-right Ideology: The West Bank Militia Formed Inside the Israeli Army
The Netzah Yehuda Battalion has a long history of bad behavior, driven by an ideology imbibed from the settler movement
The entrance to the base of Netzah Yehuda this week.Credit: Emil Salman
At around 9 P.M., a Palestinian family was driving down a road near the entrance to the settlement of Ofra in the West Bank. Soldiers ordered the driver to pull over.
“They pulled him out of the car and beat him like crazy,” said a soldier from a different unit who witnessed the incident. “At some point there on the road, the driver started to shake, and they saw that he was passing out.”
