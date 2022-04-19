Haaretz - back to home page
Trump's People Pocket Saudi Billions. What About Top Israeli Officials?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman escorts White House senior advisor Jared Kushner at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2017.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman escorts White House senior advisor Jared Kushner at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2017.Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eytan Avriel
Last week, The New York Times disclosed some news that did not get the media exposure it should have in Israel. According to internal documents obtained by the paper from the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman put $2 billion into a new investment fund called Affinity Partners belonging to Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

