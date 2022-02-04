“Close your eyes,” said Amit Bernstein. “Imagine that you’re in your kitchen, holding a lemon in your hand. Slice it down the center and peel it a bit. Now hold the lemon up close to your nose and sniff it. Open your mouth. Take a bite into it.”

My face scrunches up and a small smile of triumph crosses Prof. Bernstein’s face. “You’re not really holding a lemon, but your mouth is full of saliva. This is one of the amazing properties of human mind. We are so capable because of language. Think how important it is to mental time-travel, how important abstraction is. But it has an immense price.”