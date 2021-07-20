There’s Something New About Hamas’ Leader in Gaza Since the War – and Israel Is Concerned
Hamas' Yahya Sinwar now sees himself as the leader of all Arabs, according to a personality profile compiled by the Israeli military. This may have ramifications for Gaza
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with his "victory" photograph, sitting in the ruins of his bombed home in the Gaza Strip in May.
There’s a new, or like new, leader in the Gaza Strip, Israeli defense officials believe. His name is still Yahya Sinwar, but his behavior in the past few months has changed. His former pragmatism has been replaced by hasty decisions, his willingness to compromise with adherence to principle, regardless of practicalities. And he has exchanged his relative humility for messianism.
