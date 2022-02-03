Not long after taking up her new post in Washington, Gadeer Kamal Mreeh was out hiking in nearby Great Falls Park with her family when she noticed her younger son racing ahead on a dangerous stretch of the trail. “Slow down,” she called out to him in Arabic, “slow down.”

A hiker passing by identified the language and asked whether the family was from Morocco. “No,” Kamal Mreeh responded, “we’re from Israel.”