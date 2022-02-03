The Unconventional Druze Woman Introducing U.S. Jews to ‘Another Israel’
Gadeer Kamal Mreeh is not your average Jewish Agency envoy. For starters, she’s not even Jewish. But this former TV presenter and lawmaker has never believed in following the standard path in life
Gadeer Kamal Mreeh. “I say that my mother tongue is Arabic and I am an Arab, but I live in Israel and am also a proud Israeli.”Credit: Emil Salman
Not long after taking up her new post in Washington, Gadeer Kamal Mreeh was out hiking in nearby Great Falls Park with her family when she noticed her younger son racing ahead on a dangerous stretch of the trail. “Slow down,” she called out to him in Arabic, “slow down.”
A hiker passing by identified the language and asked whether the family was from Morocco. “No,” Kamal Mreeh responded, “we’re from Israel.”
