The U.S. Billionaires Secretly Funding the Right-wing Effort to Reshape Israel

September 2020. Another stormy session of the coronavirus cabinet was underway. The raucous demonstrations outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem were at their height. Maybe there’s a way to limit the demonstrations, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana wondered aloud. Although that possibility had already been ruled out by the attorney general, Avichai Mendelblit, Ohana said the idea had the backing of another legal expert. The expert wasn’t present at the meeting, but he just happened to be sitting outside the door, waiting to be called in. Mendelblit objected, and the expert remained in the hallway.