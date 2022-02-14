The Strongest Army in the Middle East Cannot Even Feed Its Own Soldiers

“My daughter serves at a base in the center of the country. She told me that the food there is revolting. I served in the army as well. I told her, It’s not the Four Seasons.’ A few weeks later, she said to me, ‘Mom, I’m not spoiled but the food is inedible.’ They receive pre-cooked food in take-away dishes for reheating. Bottom line, I send her weekly money for food. I hadn’t planned on that when she enlisted. I’m familiar with the problem from my girlfriends who have sons in combat units. I hear they don’t have enough to eat.”