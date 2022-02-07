The Finest Living Author Writing in Hebrew Is in Exile in the U.S.

The following are comments I've jotted down after many long years of reading the books of Maya Arad, and from conversations I have held with her over the past year:

* She is the finest living author writing in Hebrew (most certainly if one takes quality and productivity into account).

* In spite of her colossal talent and excessive zeal, she is in exile, not only from Israel – Arad has lived abroad since 1994 and in the United States since 2002 – but also from the Israeli roster of “canonical authors.”