The Finest Living Author Writing in Hebrew Is in Exile in the U.S.

The protagonist of Maya Arad's latest book is a stressed-out writer who yearns for a prestigious literary prize and falls in love with a woman. 'My husband told me, 'Maya, if the reader doesn’t think that you’ve left me for a woman, then you didn’t do your job''

Israeli-born author Maya Arad, who lives, writes and teaches in Stanford, California, Jan. 2022
Israeli-born author Maya Arad. "The status of literature as an exalted art form no longer exists. On the other hand, there are more voices coming from others: women, LGBTQs, emigres like me."
Ravit Hecht

The following are comments I've jotted down after many long years of reading the books of Maya Arad, and from conversations I have held with her over the past year:

* She is the finest living author writing in Hebrew (most certainly if one takes quality and productivity into account).

* In spite of her colossal talent and excessive zeal, she is in exile, not only from Israel – Arad has lived abroad since 1994 and in the United States since 2002 – but also from the Israeli roster of “canonical authors.”

Comments