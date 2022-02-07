The Finest Living Author Writing in Hebrew Is in Exile in the U.S.
The protagonist of Maya Arad's latest book is a stressed-out writer who yearns for a prestigious literary prize and falls in love with a woman. 'My husband told me, 'Maya, if the reader doesn’t think that you’ve left me for a woman, then you didn’t do your job''
The following are comments I've jotted down after many long years of reading the books of Maya Arad, and from conversations I have held with her over the past year:
* She is the finest living author writing in Hebrew (most certainly if one takes quality and productivity into account).
* In spite of her colossal talent and excessive zeal, she is in exile, not only from Israel – Arad has lived abroad since 1994 and in the United States since 2002 – but also from the Israeli roster of “canonical authors.”