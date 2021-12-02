According to This Israeli Scholar, the Arab Spring Was a Revolt Against the Patriarchy

“Three months before Operation Guardian of the Walls [in May 2021], I said there would be an uprising that would encompass the Arabs in Israel. Ditto ahead of the ‘marches of return’ in the Gaza Strip. In December 2017, in a talk to one group, I said, ‘They are about to come to the fence – women and children. What are you going to do? Shoot them?’ They looked at me as though I had landed from the moon. And three months later, they did indeed come to the fence. It’s the same thing now. I say to them: Fatah, the party on which the Palestinian Authority is based, is going to do a total about-face. In order to salvage what remains of its legitimacy on the Palestinian street; they’re going to go for broke, and that story going to emerge from Jenin. They will storm the Muqata [PA headquarters in Ramallah]. Abu Mazen [Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas] isn’t relevant. He’s a dead horse. He’s building a house in Jordan and he’ll probably flee there.”