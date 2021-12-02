'It's Like Erdogan Has His Finger on the Trigger': Inside the Protest at 'Turkey's Harvard'
An Israeli professor who’s on sabbatical in Turkey finds herself in the midst of a tumultuous clash between students and police, and is deeply impressed by the nonviolent strategy of the university’s faculty
Turkish police break up a student demonstration. Students were accused of terrorism and blasphemy. Credit: BULENT KILIC / AFP
Please introduce yourself.
I’m Prof. Pnina Motzafi-Haller, I teach at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and I am president of the Israel Anthropological Association.
We won’t talk about your academic work, but about a specific event you happened to take part in. You are currently on a sabbatical in Istanbul.
