'It's Like Erdogan Has His Finger on the Trigger': Inside the Protest at 'Turkey's Harvard'

An Israeli professor who’s on sabbatical in Turkey finds herself in the midst of a tumultuous clash between students and police, and is deeply impressed by the nonviolent strategy of the university’s faculty

Turkish police break up a student demonstration. Students were accused of terrorism and blasphemy. Credit: BULENT KILIC / AFP
Ayelett Shani
Ayelett Shani

Please introduce yourself.

I’m Prof. Pnina Motzafi-Haller, I teach at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and I am president of the Israel Anthropological Association.

We won’t talk about your academic work, but about a specific event you happened to take part in. You are currently on a sabbatical in Istanbul.

