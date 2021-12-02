I Used to Laugh at People Who Took Pictures at the Kusama Show. Now I'm One of Them
Just what make us different from all the other visitors taking selfies at the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art?
Yayoi Kusama's "The Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended into the Heavens." Credit: JACK GUEZ - AFP
Danna Frank
Danna Frank
Gili photographed people as they were hunched over shining metal spheres, phones outstretched, trying to capture their own reflections. From where she was standing, outside the spheres and the ring of people photographing them, she saw plenty of pants stretching under the strenuous effort, exposing more than those in them had planned for: cracks and screens. The stack of silvery spheres is titled “Narcissus Garden,” and Gili says it’s the finest metaphor she’s come across. Performance morphs into installation via the selfie.
Comments
In the News
Promoted content