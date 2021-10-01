At 34, This Israeli-Arab Surgeon Is an Expert in One of Medicine’s Most Prestigious Spheres
She dreamed of being an astronaut, but Salma Abo Foul did what was expected of her – and became a physician. She’s not alone: Arabs and Druze, who make up about 20 percent of Israel’s population, constitute almost half of recipients of medical licenses
Dr. Salma Abo Foul-Darawsheh. “I always wanted to be like my doctor father, but what I actually wanted most was related to my love for stars and planets.”Credit: Gil Eliahu
“Her dream, from childhood, has been to be an astronaut… She admits, however, that she is aware that the combination of being a woman, an Arab and a Muslim blocks her dream of becoming an astronaut. ‘After September 11,’ she says with a smile, ‘even in the United States I wouldn’t be able to succeed. That actually challenges me more. I guess I’ll have to go in for medicine.’”
