A Star Israeli-Arab Journalist Wants Jews to Know the Truth
At the age of 28, Mohammad Magadli, the first Arab to become a regular commentator on a major newscast, has no intention of wasting the rare platform he’s been given at the heart of Israeli prime time. But he also knows that the slightest mistake could turn him from star to enemy
Mohammad Magadli. “I think, why me? What do I need this for?” Then a Jewish colleague will say the Arabs helped the prisoners, “and I say, ‘You have a role here, stop whining.’”Credit: Emil Salman
It’s soothingly quiet on the lawn outside of the Channel 12 News studios in Neve Ilan, about an hour and a half before the start of “Ulpan Shishi” (“Friday Studio”), the weekly newsmagazine of Israel’s most popular television channel. Here, outside Jerusalem, it feels like fall has come early, but Mohammad Magadli expects things to get hot.
