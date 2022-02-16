A Shocking Death Sparks Fierce Debate About Israel's Haredi Battalion

Serving in the Israeli army changed Yossi Levi’s life.

“In ultra-Orthodox society, there simply weren’t options for young men like me who weren’t cut out for yeshiva,” says Levi, who was born and raised in a Haredi home in Jerusalem.

“Were it not for the army, I would have ended up on the streets.”

Only a tiny fraction of draft-age ultra-Orthodox Israeli men serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Among those who do, a significant share, like Levi, enlist in Netzah Yehuda, a special combat battalion stationed in the West Bank comprised exclusively of soldiers who are ultra-Orthodox or who grew up in Haredi homes.