You Want an Israeli Passport? Then Prove You're Staying for Good

The phenomenon is known as “passport aliyah”: Jews who immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return, but have no plans to stay in the country. What they want instead is Israeli citizenship and a passport.

It was especially common in recent years among Russians, many of whom found that carrying an Israeli passport made traveling the world easier. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, there is also evidence of growing numbers of Jews from Western countries – particularly the United States and France – applying for aliyah not because they plan on moving to Israel, but because they don’t want to be prevented from visiting friends and family in the country, in the event of another lockdown in the future.