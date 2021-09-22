Haaretz - back to home page
Analysis |

With the U.S. Leaning Toward Iran Nuke Talks, Israel Needs a Contingency Plan

Amos Harel
Iran is soon expected to announce its return to talks with the world powers on resuming the nuclear agreement, which was frozen following the election of President Ebrahim Raisi in June. Iranian state television reported Tuesday that the talks would resume in the coming weeks. Unofficial talks are expected to take place even before that during the UN General Assembly, which opened Tuesday in New York.

