Why Reform Conversions to Judaism Are on the Rise in Israel

A year after a landmark High Court ruling, the Reform movement in Israel has enjoyed a 63 percent increase in participants to its conversion programs, and may have the Haredim partly to thank for those numbers

Cindy Shakuri was not born Jewish. She grew up in Mexico and later moved to the United States, where she acquired American citizenship along with many Jewish friends.

“I really loved the Jewish holidays and identified with them,” says the 39-year-old photographer and illustrator. “I always thought it would be great to be part of a Jewish family.”

