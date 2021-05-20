Why Netanyahu Is in No Rush to Listen to Biden on Gaza

Wednesday, the tenth day of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, saw two dramatic developments. First, four rockets were fired from Lebanon at Acre and the Haifa Bay communities. Immediately after that, the White House released an official statement about the content of a phone conversation, the fourth since the beginning of the operation, between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This time, Biden ratcheted up the tone and told Netanyahu that he expected significant de-escalation that same day. These events seem to be bringing us closer to the end of the operation, but the potential for destruction has not yet been exhausted.