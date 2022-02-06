When the Palestinian Victim Is Not a U.S. Citizen, the Israeli Army Doesn't Care
Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub was killed by Israeli soldiers when he was out for a walk. A soldier's testimony exposes the contrast between how the army treated his death and how it reacted to the death of a Palestinian-American
As a number of writers have asserted, with varying levels of cynicism, the Israel Defense Forces treated the death of 78-year-old Omar As’ad seriously because he was an American citizen. A look back at the killing of another Palestinian, Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub, 34, shows how extraordinary the steps are that the military has taken against those involved in As’ad’s death.
