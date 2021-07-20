'When I Filed a Rape Complaint, the Officer Suggested We Meet for Coffee'
Ziv Leibowitz, 28, 'never imagined' what would unfold when she filed a rape complaint. Now she recounts how the police and prosecution mishandled her case
Ziv Leibowitz went to a Tel Aviv police station in February to file a rape complaint against two men. But the police officer who took her complaint suggested repeatedly that they “discuss it over a cup of coffee,” asked her to type the complaint herself and kept calling her at night, supposedly to ensure that her complaint was being dealt with, she said.
