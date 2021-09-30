Ignore It All You Like, but 'The Squad' Represent Deeper Shifts on Israeli Occupation

In his brief speech to the media before boarding his plane to New York on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett summed up the Israeli narrative on the fight over American funding for Iron Dome interceptors as follows.

“In recent days, we’ve witnessed a few important moments,” he said. “In the sweeping victory in the U.S. House of Representatives, we saw that at the moment of truth, the American people’s representatives gave Israel sweeping support ... There’s a small anti-Israel group that makes a lot of noise, but those guys failed.”