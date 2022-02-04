Analysis |
What Gulf States Urgently Need From Israel Against Iran
Amid a flurry of diplomacy and missiles, top defense expert says Israel could send UAE and Bahrain a range of tools – from radars to Iron Dome systems – if a mechanism endures they won't fall into the wrong hands
On no fewer than four occasions in the past two and a half weeks, drones and missiles were launched at the United Arab Emirates from Yemen. Civilians were killed and oil tankers damaged in one of the incidents. The Houthi rebels, who are operating at Iran’s behest and direction, this week timed one such attack to coincide with the visit of President Isaac Herzog to the UAE, the first such visit ever by an Israeli head of state.
