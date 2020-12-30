Haaretz - back to home page
What Benny Gantz Can Teach Joe Biden About His Friend Netanyahu

Gantz learned the hard way that there is truly nothing Netanyahu won’t do to hold on to power, even things Biden's team might find truly unbelievable

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
