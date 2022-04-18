Upcoming JNF Vote Could Pave Way for More West Bank Land Purchases

A critical vote scheduled for this coming Sunday could determine the future of West Bank land purchases by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund.

The board of directors will vote on whether to adopt a report that exonerated members of the organization implicated in a string of controversial land deals in the West Bank undertaken between 2017 and 2019. The deals, valued at 100 million shekel ($31 million), had been made without the knowledge or consent of most of the KKL-JNF board, according to an audit prepared by former deputy attorney general Yehoshua Lemberger.