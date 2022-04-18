Upcoming JNF Vote Could Pave Way for More West Bank Land Purchases
The 37 members of the Jewish National Fund board are almost evenly split between supporters and opponents of West Bank land purchases, which have sparked widespread international condemnation
A critical vote scheduled for this coming Sunday could determine the future of West Bank land purchases by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund.
The board of directors will vote on whether to adopt a report that exonerated members of the organization implicated in a string of controversial land deals in the West Bank undertaken between 2017 and 2019. The deals, valued at 100 million shekel ($31 million), had been made without the knowledge or consent of most of the KKL-JNF board, according to an audit prepared by former deputy attorney general Yehoshua Lemberger.