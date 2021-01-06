The Top Secret That Could Seal Netanyahu's Political Future: How Many Vaccines Does Israel Have?

The country’s deepest secret over the past week has nothing to do with the Dimona nuclear reactor or plans for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear program. Rather, it’s exactly how many doses of coronavirus vaccine Israel currently has.

Health Ministry director general Chezy Levy, whose skill at giving media interviews has improved recently, is careful to avoid answering direct questions on this issue. He and other interviewees from the health-care system justify their refusal on the grounds that Israel has signed secret agreements with the vaccine manufacturers. The implication is that the latter don’t want to arouse the wrath of other countries crying out for vaccines.