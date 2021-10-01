Top Israeli Intel Officer Goes Where No One's Gone Before. And You Can Find It on Amazon

Brig. Gen. Y., commander of Unit 8200 in the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence, has apparently set a precedent. It’s difficult to recall another case in recent decades of a senior officer in active service publishing a book dealing with concepts and working methods in his professional realm. And when the book deals with one of the hottest topics in the field of technology – the use of artificial intelligence – and is even for sale on Amazon, it’s definitely a special case.

