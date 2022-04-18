Opinion |
This Is Israel's Only Way to Stop Iran's Nuclear Missiles
Sanctions, sabotage and friends in the Gulf aren't enough to stop Tehran going nuclear, but Israeli policy-makers are fumbling, captive to past blunders and current absurd arguments. It's time to think clearly about Iran
Opponents of a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran may have found the dealbreaker they long sought.
The Biden administration, under pressure from Israel, Arab states and domestic opponents, has apparently decided to reject Tehran’s demand that it remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. "terrorist list" – to the gratification of Israel's government. That refusal is reportedly the primary obstacle remaining to the deal being signed.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Hi-Yam