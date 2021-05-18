Analysis |
This Is Israel’s Most Failed and Pointless Gaza Operation Ever. It Must End Now
The Gaza operation exposed a series of failures in the IDF’s preparations and conduct, under the leadership of a confused and helpless Israeli government
As of its ninth day, Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza has turned into Israel’s most failed and pointless border war ever, even when measured against the tough competition from the champion league of the Second Lebanon War, and Operations Pillar of Defense, Cast Lead and Protective Edge in Gaza. We have been witness to a serious military and diplomatic failure that has exposed major deficiencies in the army’s preparations and performance and in the leadership of a confused and helpless government.
