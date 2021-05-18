Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

This Is Israel’s Most Failed and Pointless Gaza Operation Ever. It Must End Now

The Gaza operation exposed a series of failures in the IDF’s preparations and conduct, under the leadership of a confused and helpless Israeli government

Aluf Benn
Aluf Benn
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments