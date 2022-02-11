The West Bank Powder Keg Nears Explosion
Despite joint Syria-Russia aerial drills, Israel proved it feels free to carry out strikes ■ How a row over socioeconomics, deaths and the army ethos turned an army commander into a raging poet
In the predawn hours of Wednesday, according to foreign sources etc., Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked targets in the area of the SRS military industrial complex north of Damascus. In the past five years this site has been a major target of Israeli attacks, which expanded in scope as Iranian involvement there mounted. Israel carried out multiple strikes there many times against weapons, some of them still in the development stage. The attack in Syria, the second in a week, indicates that despite Russia’s recent shows of strength – joint patrols with the Syrian air force in the country’s skies – Israel feels free to take action in Syria if the need arises.