The Strangest Thing About Bennett's Bahrain Visit: It Felt Normal
The third visit by a senior Israeli official to Bahrain in less than six months shows how much the Abraham Accords have changed the Middle East, with a renewed focus on the shared enemy in Tehran
MANAMA – The most remarkable thing about Naftali Bennett’s short visit to Bahrain, the first-ever official visit by an Israeli prime minister to this small kingdom on the Persian Gulf, is how normal something that was unthinkable just a few years ago now seems.
The military guard of honor is immaculate, but there isn’t much fanfare. The security is adequate, but it’s not a major operation. The historic first visit feels perfectly normal. An Israeli leader took a short flight to an Arab country. Spent 24 hours there meeting the local leadership. Then he flew back. Almost a banal visit without any major headlines. Could it really be as simple as it sounds?